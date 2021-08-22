Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsbluff, NE

What’s up Scottsbluff: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Scottsbluff News Alert
Scottsbluff News Alert
 5 days ago

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottsbluff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpyX_0bZWRaD400

Farmer's Market Saturdays, 18th St Plaza

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1801 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Saturday mornings, 8-11am from June through the end of September! Vendors of many kinds! You may also like the following events from 18th Street Farmers' Market

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oT7P0_0bZWRaD400

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at PAPA MOON

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 230975 County Road J, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmO9x_0bZWRaD400

Mike Dally (1946 - 2012) In Retrospect Exhibition

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present Mike Dally (1946 - 2012) In Retrospect. It will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2ax4_0bZWRaD400

Behavioral Health Threat Assessment

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4215 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority brings you: Behavioral Health Threat Assessment!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObxBx_0bZWRaD400

Break Free Agape Fellowship — Hope Radio KCMI 97.1 | Cross Times Newspaper | Cross Reference Library

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 209 E 15th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Break Free Agape Fellowship located in the Young Life building, 214 W 10th in Alliance, invites you to join them for worship Sunday mornings at 10:30. For more information, call Russell Saito at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff News Alert

Scottsbluff, NE
57
Followers
166
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#The Nebraska Arts Council#Ne Break Free
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Oklahoma Statevisitmuskogee.com

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend of August at Hatbox Field in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Over 30 balloons rise over Muskogee County, creating a beautiful panorama of the dotted sky. The three-day festival runs from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, on Saturday it runs in the morning from 7 am to 9 am.
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy