Live events on the horizon in Farmville

(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farmville:

2021 Summer Reading Program Finale Cumberland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1539 Anderson Hwy, Cumberland, VA

Join us for the Finale of our 2021 Summer Reading Program "Tails & Tales"! More details will be posted on the library's website as they become available. www.cumberlandcountypubliclibrary.org

Chase the Ambulance 5k Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 121 East 3rd Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Farmville Fit and Prince Edward Rescue have teamed up to chase the ambulance! Register for a 5k or 1 miler family walk/dog jog!

The Vegabonds LIVE at NSPC Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 127 North Street, Farmville, VA 23901

Join us as The Vegabonds take the stage at North Street Press Club here in Farmville, VA!

Corn Harvest Buckingham County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Annual Corn Harvest celebration in Yogaville community. The celebration usually takes place in Medicine Wheel on the Dhyany Simonini property.

We Own the Light Presents: Energetic Dowsing Workshop Buckingham County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 84 Lee Wayside Rd, Buckingham, VA

We Own the Light presents: Energetic Dowsing Workshop, Level 1 - The Basics About this Event Prerequisite or prior experience required: None Age Limits: Energetic Dowsing is for everyone!