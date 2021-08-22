Kittanning events coming soon

(KITTANNING, PA) Kittanning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kittanning:

Riverbration - Kittanning Boat Races Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Kittanning, PA

RIVERBRATION Aug. 20 5pm-8pm, Aug. 21 10am-8pm, Aug. 22 12pm-5pm. Bring the kids…pack a blanket…grab a few chairs and plan for a spectacular weekend! Come grab a bite to eat from your favorite...

Gun & Cash Bash Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 Arthur St, Kittanning, PA

West Kittanning Fire Department Fall Gun & Cash Drawing When: Saturday August 28, 2021 Time: Doors Open @ 530pm Drawing starts at 7pm $5 donation for chance at 8 total ticket prizes Additional...

2PW PRESENTS: HOMECOMING Worthington, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Worthington, PA

2PW returns home to the Worthington Civic Center after 18 months. Come celebrate are return with a night of hard hitting wrestling action.

Paint Party Rural Valley, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 140 Silver Canoe Campground Rd, Rural Valley, PA

Paint Party Hosted By Silver Canoe Campground. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:30 am and happening at Rural Valley., Gnome - $15/childStanding Flower - $40/person MUST MAKE RESERVATIONS FOR...

Armstrong Angels 2022 Tryouts Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 Buffington Dr, Kittanning, PA

The Armstrong Angels are looking for players ages 8-18 for the 2022 season. (THERE IS NO FEE TO TRYOUT) SAT. AUG. 21, SUN. AUG. 22 1:00 - 4:00 PM @ ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL FIELD (Players of...