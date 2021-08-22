Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

Events on the Fergus Falls calendar

Fergus Falls Daily
(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fergus Falls calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fergus Falls:

Clear the Shelter

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2002 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Fleet Farm is accepting donations for the Otter Tail County Humane Society. They are in need of Dog and Cat food, Treats, & Cat litter. They have a donation box at the front of the store and will...

Sertoma Club Meeting

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 3401 Highway 210 West, Fergus Falls, MN

The Fergus Falls SERTOMA (SERvice TO MAnkind) Club invites you to attend their noon weekly meetings for a great meal, professional networking, interesting guest speakers and fun! The main focus of...

FLY 7-12 Game Night

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 402 S Court St, Fergus Falls, MN

FLY 7—12 Game Night Thursday, August 26 6:30 to 8:00 pm Pizza!! Fun!! Games!! Stay for the outdoor movie at 8:15 pm

150 Years of Grace

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1100 Friberg Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Grace UMC is celebrating our 150th Anniversary! Saturday we will host a dinner followed by a program with lots of sharing of memories in-between, please RSVP if you wish to attend the dinner...

Rock Steady Boxing Class - Mondays

Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN

Rock Steady Boxing Fergus Falls officially opened in April, 2018 and currently offers four different class times to choose from - Monday @ 1:00 - 2:30pm, Tuesday @ 9:30 - 10:15am, Wednesday from...

