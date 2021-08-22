Live events coming up in Hutchinson

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Hutchinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hutchinson:

Prepared Childbirth Class Hutchinson, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1095 Minnesota 15, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Childbirth classes can help prepare you for what’s to come on delivery day. Together, we care for you, every baby step of the way!

Weekly Worship at Library Square Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 12 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN

Weekly Worship at Library Square from Memorial Day through the week after Labor Day. Communion will be offered the first and second Sunday of each month. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and worship...

Classic Car Cruise-In Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 900 MN-15, Hutchinson, MN

Classic Car Cruise-In at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company on Aug 26th, 4:00pm

The Whitesidewalls at the McLeod County Fair! Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 840 Century Ave SW, Hutchinson, MN

The Whitesidewalls return to close up the McLeod County fair in Hutchinson MN on Sunday, August 22nd. We have many great memories from our many shows here, so come on out and we'll make some more...

REFIT® Funday at Bobbing Bobber Brewery Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 MN-15, Hutchinson, MN

Join us for a true FUNday starting with REFIT® at 12:15 and followed by enjoying conversation and 3BC's craft beverages afterwards. Your ticket includes REFIT® and a delicious 3BC craft beverage...