Kapaa, HI

What’s up Kapaa: Local events calendar

Kapaa Digest
 5 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kapaa area:

Three-Hour Kauai Real Estate Agent Business Planning Clinic

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2970 Haleko Rd #205, Lihue, HI

Join me to write a simple real estate agent business plan so you know exactly what to do to earn a consistent income selling real estate. About this Event Are you a licensed real esetate agent in...

Group Tour - Afternoon

Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 4270 Kilauea Rd, Kilauea, HI

Na Pali Coast sightseeing and snorkeling tour!Brand new, custom built 32 ft. powered catamaran.4 hours.Complimentary snacks, soft drinks and bottled water are provided on all tours.Snorkeling gear...

Restaurant Week Kaua'i

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2600 Kaumualii Hwy #3, Lihue, HI

Giving back never tasted so good! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kauai is excited to announce Restaurant Week on Kaua'i! Restaurant Week is an opportunity to support local restaurants and neighbors...

PAULA FUGA Kaua'i Album Release Concert

Kilauea, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 5-2723 Kuhio Hwy, Kilauea, HI 96754

Paula Fuga performs live on Kaua'i in celebration of her long awaited album, Rain on Sunday.

PIYO

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3-1901 Kaumualii Hwy, Lihue, HI

Come join us at KCC-OCET for our next PIYO fitness class! PIYO is a great exercise that'll get you up and moving. It combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the...

With Kapaa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

