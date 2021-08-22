Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atmore, AL

What’s up Atmore: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 5 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) Atmore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRWBV_0bZWRUra00

The Disappearing Whoo at Century Branch Library

Century, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7991 N Century Blvd, Century, FL

Whoo has gone missing! Can your young detective help solve the mystery of where our fowl friend has gone? Discover clues and learn about disappearing ink in this family friendly adventure.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ow1sY_0bZWRUra00

Southern Breeze- LIVE!

Cantonment, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 New Market St, Cantonment, FL

Southern Breeze formed in 1980 is the longest running band on the Gulf Coast!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEx2Z_0bZWRUra00

Distinguished Young Woman of Baldwin County

Bay Minette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1900 US-31, Bay Minette, AL

Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and the programs begins at 5 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HYl8_0bZWRUra00

Atmore Farmers Market

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5080 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfiMj_0bZWRUra00

The Boss Brunch & Pop-Up Shop (AFTER PARTY STARTS @10)

Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Looking for brunch events in Brewton? From pancakes and eggs, to more traditional weekend breakfast and dinner here are some of the best brunch events in Brewton.Find information & tickets of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atmore News Alert

Atmore News Alert

Atmore, AL
67
Followers
171
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Minette, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Brewton, AL
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Southern Breeze#Al Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy