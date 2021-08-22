What’s up Atmore: Local events calendar

(ATMORE, AL) Atmore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atmore:

The Disappearing Whoo at Century Branch Library Century, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7991 N Century Blvd, Century, FL

Whoo has gone missing! Can your young detective help solve the mystery of where our fowl friend has gone? Discover clues and learn about disappearing ink in this family friendly adventure.

Southern Breeze- LIVE! Cantonment, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 New Market St, Cantonment, FL

Southern Breeze formed in 1980 is the longest running band on the Gulf Coast!

Distinguished Young Woman of Baldwin County Bay Minette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1900 US-31, Bay Minette, AL

Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and the programs begins at 5 p.m.

Atmore Farmers Market Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5080 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue

The Boss Brunch & Pop-Up Shop (AFTER PARTY STARTS @10) Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Looking for brunch events in Brewton? From pancakes and eggs, to more traditional weekend breakfast and dinner here are some of the best brunch events in Brewton.Find information & tickets of...