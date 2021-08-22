Events on the Williston calendar
(WILLISTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Williston calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Williston area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: Williston, ND
"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"Saturday August 28th11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Raymond Family Community Center- Inside and outsideOver 70 crafters, bakers, boutiques, vendors, etc..11 Food...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Gettin’ Outta Dodge is composed of cousins Kalie Rider and Michael Bearce, playing a mix of country oldies, folk, bluegrass and originals. Kalie and Michael are multitalented musicians on guitar...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hour: July 10 - October 16, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave East
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Trivia at 213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801-5125, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm
