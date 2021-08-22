Cancel
Williston, ND

Events on the Williston calendar

Williston Times
Williston Times
 5 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Williston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Williston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8phF_0bZWRS6800

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"Saturday August 28th11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Raymond Family Community Center- Inside and outsideOver 70 crafters, bakers, boutiques, vendors, etc..11 Food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ohyd_0bZWRS6800

8-28-21 Williston Basin Speedway

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGfGi_0bZWRS6800

Gettin' Outta Dodge at Little Egypt | Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series

Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Gettin’ Outta Dodge is composed of cousins Kalie Rider and Michael Bearce, playing a mix of country oldies, folk, bluegrass and originals. Kalie and Michael are multitalented musicians on guitar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DalPd_0bZWRS6800

Williston Downtowners Farmers Market

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hour: July 10 - October 16, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0j6c_0bZWRS6800

Trivia

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Trivia at 213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801-5125, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Williston Times

Williston Times

Williston, ND
