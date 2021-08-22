What’s up Mitchell: Local events calendar

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

Food Drive - New Student Orientation Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1200 W University Ave, Mitchell, SD

Dakota Wesleyan’s Campus Ministry will conduct the New Student Orientation Food Drive on Sunday, August 22 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. All new DWU students, along with upperclassmen leaders, will be...

Corn Palace Festival 2021 Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

The 2021 Corn Palace Festival will feature performances by acts Whiskey Myers, Johnny Rivers and BlackHawk, it was announced on Tuesday. The festival will be held Aug. 26-28, and will feature the...

Cancer Support Group Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 525 Foster St, Mitchell, SD

Support group meets the last Tuesday of the month. Location: Avera Queen of Peace Conference Room 1 Contact:Pat Sudbeck at 605-995-2462 Please contact Anna

Quality Inn Ribbon Cutting Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1221 S Burr St, Mitchell, SD

The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone to join us in congratulating Quality Inn on their new ownership! We'll celebrate them with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 31 at 10...

Shirley Hammrich Estate Auction Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1330 W Hanson Ave, Mitchell, SD

