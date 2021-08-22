Cancel
Mitchell, SD

What’s up Mitchell: Local events calendar

Mitchell Today
(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgwEk_0bZWRRDP00

Food Drive - New Student Orientation

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1200 W University Ave, Mitchell, SD

Dakota Wesleyan’s Campus Ministry will conduct the New Student Orientation Food Drive on Sunday, August 22 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. All new DWU students, along with upperclassmen leaders, will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0jcu_0bZWRRDP00

Corn Palace Festival 2021

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

The 2021 Corn Palace Festival will feature performances by acts Whiskey Myers, Johnny Rivers and BlackHawk, it was announced on Tuesday. The festival will be held Aug. 26-28, and will feature the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrtLQ_0bZWRRDP00

Cancer Support Group

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 525 Foster St, Mitchell, SD

Support group meets the last Tuesday of the month. Location: Avera Queen of Peace Conference Room 1 Contact:Pat Sudbeck at 605-995-2462 Please contact Anna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSZwp_0bZWRRDP00

Quality Inn Ribbon Cutting

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1221 S Burr St, Mitchell, SD

The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone to join us in congratulating Quality Inn on their new ownership! We'll celebrate them with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 31 at 10...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wNTA_0bZWRRDP00

Shirley Hammrich Estate Auction

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1330 W Hanson Ave, Mitchell, SD

Auction Listings provided by AuctionZip.com. Although the information published herein is from sources deemed reliable, AuctionZip.com expressly disclaims any liability for errors, omissions or...

ABOUT

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

