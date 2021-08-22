Cancel
Hereford, TX

Hereford events calendar

Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HEREFORD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Hereford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hereford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vysCi_0bZWRQKg00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Canyon

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Canyon, TX 79016

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REamB_0bZWRQKg00

Beginner's Quilt Piecing Saturday Class- 2 sessions

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17401 Lake Ridge Dr, Canyon, TX

Welcome to learning how to make a quilt top. This class is a 2 session class. This class will take you through all the various skills needed to make your very own LUCKY STARS fat quarter quilt...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJnWH_0bZWRQKg00

Adult Coloring

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Adult coloring is all day every Monday and Friday. Tweens, teens, and adults welcome. Supplies provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaS1e_0bZWRQKg00

Boys Ranch Rodeo & Rendezvous

Vega, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 904 N Main St, Vega, TX

Children compete in rodeo events from mutton bustin' & stick horses, to bronc & bull riding! Reenactment of 1800's trading camp. BBQ meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydIoO_0bZWRQKg00

Family Fall Kick-Off & Brisket Cook-Off

Bushland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1800 Simmons St, Bushland, TX

SMOKIN' ENTERTAINMENT We have fun for the whole family - food, basketball, corn hole, and kid slide bouncers! Hang out with your friends and neighbors and discover more of The Church at Bushland...

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford, TX
With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

