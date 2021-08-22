Cancel
Manchester, KY

Live events coming up in Manchester

Manchester Today
Manchester Today
(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKkwJ_0bZWRPRx00

Fellowship Meeting @ Fariston United Baptist Church

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Fellowship Meeting @ Fariston United Baptist Church Hosted By Laurel River United Baptist Association. Event starts on Sunday, 29 August 2021 and happening at 80 Levi Rd, London, KY 40744-8371...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAwxy_0bZWRPRx00

Estate Planning for Farm Families

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 County Ext Rd, London, KY

Join us for this session on how to plan for the future of your farm and for your family. Class materials fee is $15. Please register by calling the office at 606-864-4167 or go to laurel.ca.uky...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCoHG_0bZWRPRx00

4-H Teen Club

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 69 Jameson Rd, Manchester, KY

4-H Teen Club Meeting Join us as we have our first club meeting of the year. This club is open to middle and high school students. Leadership, community service opportunities, games and much more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktOtW_0bZWRPRx00

Cruzin’ in the Park – Manchester

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 239 Memorial Dr, Manchester, KY

Presented by Clay County Cruisers 1PM Sundays at Rawlings Stinson Park in Manchester KY Family Fun for All. No Entry Fee Open to All Makes and Models. There will be Door Prizes, Oldies Music and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kPxH_0bZWRPRx00

Clay County Community Farmers Market

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 89 Tri-County Rd, Manchester, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - September 2021Saturdays, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:86 Muddy Gap Road

