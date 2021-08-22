Live events coming up in Sterling

(STERLING, CO) Sterling has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:

2021 Youth Soccer 5-6 Year Old - Brush, CO 2021 Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Description PLEASE INDICATE SHIRT SIZE IN THE COMMENTS WHILE REGISTERING. Ages 9-12. Season will begin (approx.) August 17th and games will be played 8/28, 9/2, 9/11, and 9/18. Game will be at...

Administration of Reserved Sacraments @ 9:00 am — Prince of Peace Sterling Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 Phelps St, Sterling, CO

Join us for Administration of Reserved Sacraments @ 9:00 am. All are invited, all are welcomed. Service led by Mary Anderson Lay Pastoral Leader.

Fall Wreath Make & Take- Sidney Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Time for some Fall wreath Make & Take classes ! 🎉 🍁 We will be making this Fall / Thanksgiving themed storm door wreath, right here in Sidney! ! WREATH MAKE AND TAKE - Sidney further class info...

People's Market 2021 - Week 3 Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Clayton St, Brush, CO

Join us for the third week of the People's Market 2021. Bring us your homegrown produce, your crafts and creations, your home-based business and your amazing talents! We will be filling the...

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA Raffle Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10955 Lincoln Hwy, Sidney, NE

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA RaffleTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Sponsor: $350.00Jake: $15.00