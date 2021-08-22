La Follette calendar: Events coming up

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Live events are coming to La Follette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Follette:

Backwoods Revival- Acoustic Show @ La Sierra Andersonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3330 Andersonville Hwy, Andersonville, TN

Ranger Guided Kayak Tour Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join Ranger Wray for a guided kayak tour of beautiful Cove Lake. Moderately easy tour, great for beginners! Be sure to bring water to carry with you and dress in something you don't mind getting...

Chris Blake Speedwell, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 185 Flat Hollow, Dock Circle, Speedwell, TN

Join us Saturday night for Chris Blake! He will be doing an acoustic show that you will want to be here for. See you there!

Adopt a Bird Rocky Top, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 125 Village Green Cir, Rocky Top, TN

At Norris Dam we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey! As you can...

Mayberry Comes to Maynardville Maynardville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Main Street, Maynardville, TN 37807

The Andy Griffith Show has been a household name for many years. Now the Union County Opry is proud to bring Mayberry to Maynardville!