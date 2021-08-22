Cancel
Warren, PA

Warren events coming soon

Warren Today
Warren Today
 5 days ago

(WARREN, PA) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2 W Crescent Park, Warren, PA

Contact: 1 (888) 251-2426 or visit their web site at www.na.org.

Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Rainbow — Struthers Library Theatre

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 302 W 3rd Ave, Warren, PA

English rock band Pink Floyd has created some of the most stunning music of the 20th century. Most Floyd fans will know the lore of Dark Side of the Moon syncing up with the 1939 film The Wizard...

Fundraising Meet & Greet

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This fundraising party will be hosted by County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston at his residence (15 W. 5th Avenue in Warren) and be in support of Phil Gilbert for Mayor and all Warren City Council...

Jamestown Knights Travel Baseball Tryouts

Jamestown, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 487 Baker St, Jamestown, NY

Travel 2022 Baseball Tryouts: Sunday August 29, 2021 Bergman Park: 487 Baker St. Jamestown, NY 14701 9u: 10am-11am 10-12u: 11:15 - 12:30pm 13-15u: 1:00pm-2:00pm Winter Workouts Travel League 4-5...

Monarch Butterfly Festival

Jamestown, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1600 Riverside Rd, Jamestown, NY

The Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) Monarch Butterfly Festival is largely moving outdoors this year. This annual summer highlight is Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you stay till...

Warren Today

Warren Today

Warren, PA
ABOUT

With Warren Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

