Events on the Yankton calendar

(YANKTON, SD) Yankton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:

Gundy's Farmers Market Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 714 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Yuya Mix Farewell + Broken Trellis Food Truck Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 719 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Yuya Mix (known as Will to everyone in the area) is moving to Minnesota and we are throwing a farewell party. Will takes the stage inside of Ben's Brew Station at 7pm. Broken Trellis will be setup...

Rockin' the Cottonwood Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 43506 SD-52, Yankton, SD

Rockin' the Cottonwood at Cottonwood and Shipwreck Bar, 43504 SD Highway 52, Yankton, SD 57078, Yankton, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am

The Center Meal Programs Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 900 Whiting Dr, Yankton, SD

The Center offers dine-in lunches Monday-Thursday 11:30 am-12:30 pm and delivers Meals on Wheels Monday-Thursday 11 am-noon. Frozen meals for weekends and holidays can be ordered. $3.75 for 60...

Oktoberfest at the Cramer Kenyon Heritage Home Yankton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 509 Pine Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Come join your friends and neighbors at the Cramer Kenyon Heritage Home where we will celebrate Oktoberfest with live music and games!