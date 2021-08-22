Events on the Yankton calendar
(YANKTON, SD) Yankton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 714 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD
Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 719 Walnut St, Yankton, SD
Yuya Mix (known as Will to everyone in the area) is moving to Minnesota and we are throwing a farewell party. Will takes the stage inside of Ben's Brew Station at 7pm. Broken Trellis will be setup...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 43506 SD-52, Yankton, SD
Rockin' the Cottonwood at Cottonwood and Shipwreck Bar, 43504 SD Highway 52, Yankton, SD 57078, Yankton, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Address: 900 Whiting Dr, Yankton, SD
The Center offers dine-in lunches Monday-Thursday 11:30 am-12:30 pm and delivers Meals on Wheels Monday-Thursday 11 am-noon. Frozen meals for weekends and holidays can be ordered. $3.75 for 60...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 509 Pine Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Come join your friends and neighbors at the Cramer Kenyon Heritage Home where we will celebrate Oktoberfest with live music and games!
Comments / 0