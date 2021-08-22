Cancel
Yankton, SD

Events on the Yankton calendar

Yankton Digest
(YANKTON, SD) Yankton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kpu2c_0bZWRJOp00

Gundy's Farmers Market

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 714 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwwyl_0bZWRJOp00

Yuya Mix Farewell + Broken Trellis Food Truck

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 719 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Yuya Mix (known as Will to everyone in the area) is moving to Minnesota and we are throwing a farewell party. Will takes the stage inside of Ben's Brew Station at 7pm. Broken Trellis will be setup...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCUlR_0bZWRJOp00

Rockin' the Cottonwood

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 43506 SD-52, Yankton, SD

Rockin' the Cottonwood at Cottonwood and Shipwreck Bar, 43504 SD Highway 52, Yankton, SD 57078, Yankton, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYwfF_0bZWRJOp00

The Center Meal Programs

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 900 Whiting Dr, Yankton, SD

The Center offers dine-in lunches Monday-Thursday 11:30 am-12:30 pm and delivers Meals on Wheels Monday-Thursday 11 am-noon. Frozen meals for weekends and holidays can be ordered. $3.75 for 60...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjsnN_0bZWRJOp00

Oktoberfest at the Cramer Kenyon Heritage Home

Yankton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 509 Pine Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Come join your friends and neighbors at the Cramer Kenyon Heritage Home where we will celebrate Oktoberfest with live music and games!

ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cdc#Sd Highway 52#Sd 57078
