Riverton, WY

Coming soon: Riverton events

Posted by 
Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 5 days ago

(RIVERTON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Riverton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riverton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXxsB_0bZWREzC00

FI-110 Wildland Fire Observations & Origin Scene Prot. for First Resp.

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

The primary emphasis of this course is to teach sound wildland fire observations and origin scene protection practices

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsqae_0bZWREzC00

F0322- Incident Command System for Structural Collapse Incidents

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course designed to provide fire officers with an understanding of command operations at structural collapse incidents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29erZV_0bZWREzC00

F0635- Best Practices in Community Risk Reduction

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course demonstrating nationally recognized principles that can lead to risk-reduction programs measuring success in communities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjHCG_0bZWREzC00

S-270 Basic Air Operations

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course covers aircraft types and capabilities, aviation management and safety for flying in and working with agency aircraft, tactical

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cBKi_0bZWREzC00

S-290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 1/20/2022 - 1/23/2022 (37 hour course: 32 Instructor-led training hours, 5 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-c

Learn More

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

