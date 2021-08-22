Cancel
Ontario, OR

Ontario events coming up

Ontario Times
 5 days ago

(ONTARIO, OR) Live events are coming to Ontario.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ontario area:

Payette Farmer's Market Pop-Up

Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Payette Farmers Market Pop Up: Friday, August 27, from 4 – 7 pm at Kiwanis Park (515 S. Main St.) in Payette. Free and Family Friendly! This one-day event will bring together local food and...

Canning 101 - Jam Workshop

Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1330 Southwest 4th Street, Ontario, OR 97914

Join us for our Canning 101 - Jam Workshop. We will cover essential equipment and proper techniques for preserving your favorite fruits.

GFA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ New Plymouth

New Plymouth, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The New Plymouth (ID) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Greenleaf Friends Academy (Greenleaf, ID) on Saturday, August 28.

Folklore Fridays: Boy from the Dragon Palace

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario, OR

Folklore Fridays: Boy from the Dragon Palace No matter your age, no matter your culture there’s something for you in the power of a story. Here at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, we want to unite...

H&R Block Career Fair Open House

Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 34 North Oregon Street, Ontario, OR 97914

Are you a Tax Professional? WE'RE HIRING! Do you want to be a Tax Professional? WE'VE GOT A CLASS!

Ontario Times

Ontario, OR
With Ontario Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

