Events on the Coalinga calendar

(COALINGA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Coalinga calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coalinga:

PVGSA Public Outreach Workshop: Sustainability Management Criteria Coalinga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 24505 W Dorris Ave, Coalinga, CA

This public outreach meeting will include a discussion on Sustainability Management Criteria (SMC) within the Pleasant Valley GSA. Download the meeting flyer. Join the meeting in-person at Harris...

Ezequiel Pena Y Raza Obrera Grupos Estelares Huron, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 36335 Lassen Ave, Huron, CA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Ezequiel Pena Y Raza Obrera Grupos Estelares at Rodeo El Nuevo Potrillo in Huron, CA, United States Of America on Sun...

LIVE Music Les Beck San Miguel, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 6990 Estrella Rd, San Miguel, CA

Join us at Graveyard EVERY Saturday for live music from 1-4pm. Sip your wine and enjoy the music and the views.



Blackout 2 ! Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

Blackout 2 ! Husalah, Lil Blood, YID, Da KRSE, Don P

FRESNO FIRE- NINE ELEVEN - BURPEE CHALLENGE Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:03 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:03 PM

Address: 1406 Fresno Street, Fresno, CA 93706

In remembrance of September 11, 2001 City of Fresno Firefighters have been performing a "343" Burpee Challenge on top of the "Rock" tower