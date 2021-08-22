Events on the Connellsville calendar

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Connellsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connellsville:

Kundalini Yoga Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 139 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville, PA

Join Stacey McBeth for this 60 minute Kundalini practice!

Yoga & A Pint With Sarah! Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 13 Henry C Frick St, Mt Pleasant, PA

Yoga & A Pint at Helltown is back! About this Event This was such a hit last time, we're doing it again! Come get your Sunday Funday on and enjoy a relaxing Sunday morning yoga practice at Helltown!

Down on the Farm Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 Riveredge Rd, Connellsville, PA

Join us for a farm-fun weekend, with Kafe' specials and Farmers Market and Vendor Show.Enjoy the crafts for the kids, Bingo and entertainment!

Wildcrafting & Foraging Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

We are so excited to offer this incredible 4 part class. Angela Collins, Master Wildcrafter/Herbalist; CHEP (Certified Holistic Energy Practitioner), CHHP (Certified Holistic Health Practitioner...

RML Jazz Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 306 Deerfield Rd, Mt Pleasant, PA

08/29/2021 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - RML Jazz has performed together as a group since 2004 - mixing Smooth Jazz with Bebop and Classic Jazz, as well as a helping of Modern Jazz, Dixieland, R&B and...