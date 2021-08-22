Cancel
Connellsville, PA

Events on the Connellsville calendar

Connellsville Updates
 5 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Connellsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connellsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qx0td_0bZWR7tM00

Kundalini Yoga

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 139 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville, PA

Join Stacey McBeth for this 60 minute Kundalini practice! You may also like the following events from Calli Tony CPT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWJjh_0bZWR7tM00

Yoga & A Pint With Sarah!

Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 13 Henry C Frick St, Mt Pleasant, PA

Yoga & A Pint at Helltown is back! About this Event This was such a hit last time, we're doing it again! Come get your Sunday Funday on and enjoy a relaxing Sunday morning yoga practice at Helltown!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCzPF_0bZWR7tM00

Down on the Farm

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 Riveredge Rd, Connellsville, PA

Join us for a farm-fun weekend, with Kafe' specials and Farmers Market and Vendor Show.Enjoy the crafts for the kids, Bingo and entertainment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmvqU_0bZWR7tM00

Wildcrafting & Foraging

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

We are so excited to offer this incredible 4 part class. Angela Collins, Master Wildcrafter/Herbalist; CHEP (Certified Holistic Energy Practitioner), CHHP (Certified Holistic Health Practitioner...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zysxE_0bZWR7tM00

RML Jazz

Mt Pleasant, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 306 Deerfield Rd, Mt Pleasant, PA

08/29/2021 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - RML Jazz has performed together as a group since 2004 - mixing Smooth Jazz with Bebop and Classic Jazz, as well as a helping of Modern Jazz, Dixieland, R&B and...

