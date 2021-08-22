Coming soon: Safford events
(SAFFORD, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Safford calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Safford:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 1051 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ
And They All Came West . . . cowboy poets, storytellers, singers, starlight concert followed by campfire jam session, performances, Dolan Ellis, cowboy breakfast & BBQ, Cowboy Church.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 2855 U.S. 70, Thatcher, AZ 85552
DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 500 North Bisbee Avenue, Willcox, AZ 85643
Rex Allen Days! Arizona's October Family Event for 70 years! 4-day carnival, Saturday Carshow, Live Music, Food and great family fun!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 157 N Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643
Join us as we visit the wineries, vineyards and tasting rooms to learn more about the winemaking process.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ
The Safford Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Safford, AZ. This Safford gun show is held at Graham County Fairgrounds and hosted by Matrix Reloaded. All federal, state and local...
