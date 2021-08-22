Coming soon: Safford events

Cancel
(SAFFORD, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Safford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Safford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaS7M_0bZWR60d00

Annual Gila Valley Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1051 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ

And They All Came West . . . cowboy poets, storytellers, singers, starlight concert followed by campfire jam session, performances, Dolan Ellis, cowboy breakfast & BBQ, Cowboy Church.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELkEz_0bZWR60d00

Drag Takeover!

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 2855 U.S. 70, Thatcher, AZ 85552

DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20torn_0bZWR60d00

2021 Carnival at Rex Allen Days EARLY BIRD July Sale!

Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 North Bisbee Avenue, Willcox, AZ 85643

Rex Allen Days! Arizona's October Family Event for 70 years! 4-day carnival, Saturday Carshow, Live Music, Food and great family fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDKSu_0bZWR60d00

Winemaking Scavenger Hunt

Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 157 N Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643

Join us as we visit the wineries, vineyards and tasting rooms to learn more about the winemaking process.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWWsF_0bZWR60d00

Safford Gun Show

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

The Safford Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Safford, AZ. This Safford gun show is held at Graham County Fairgrounds and hosted by Matrix Reloaded. All federal, state and local...

Learn More

