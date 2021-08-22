Live events Gaylord — what’s coming up

Cancel
(GAYLORD, MI) Live events are lining up on the Gaylord calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gaylord area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A19kU_0bZWQz8c00

Barbossa Brothers Live

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2332 E Dixon Lake Rd, Gaylord, MI

Sojourn Lakeside Resort 2332 East Dixion Lake Road Gaylord, MI 49735 (989) 370-7873 Contact & More Info http://www.sojournlakesideresort.com Email: gather@sojournstay.com Phone: (989) 370-7873 Our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8MS9_0bZWQz8c00

Big North Barbell Olympic Weightlifting Seminar

Gaylord, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 818 North Otsego Lake Road, Suite B, Gaylord, MI 49735

Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to lift heavy and shatter PR's!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNiDq_0bZWQz8c00

SOUND BATH @ HVH

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

A Sound Bath Meditation is a gentle yet powerful experience for the mind, body and soul. While resting comfortably; a short guided meditation will prepare you to receive the healing vibrations of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4TKY_0bZWQz8c00

Daddy Daughter Luau

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Gornick Ave, Gaylord, MI

Lifelong memory maker of your choice. Dancing and Karaoke Duets, or Bowling and arcade night. Luau themed under the blacklights with snacks, fruity drinks, grass skirts, leis, and a limbo contest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrgIt_0bZWQz8c00

Rocky Trop Live

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 132 W Main St, Gaylord, MI

Live Music feat. Rocky Trop Over 420 Covers and Originals Rock to Reggae Country to Caribbean Music

