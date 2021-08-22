Cancel
Great Bend, KS

What’s up Great Bend: Local events calendar

Great Bend News Beat
Great Bend News Beat
 5 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) Great Bend is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great Bend:

Labor Day Weekend Military Living History

Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1767 KS-156, Larned, KS

Fort Larned will be abuzz with activity as park staff and volunteers portray the living fort as it was in the 1860s and 1870s. Watch soldiers perform rifle and cannon demonstrations, blacksmiths...

2021 Bar K Bar Blast Horse Show

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1145 East, US-56, Lyons, KS

2021 Bar K Bar Blast Horse Show Aug 27, 2021 to Aug 29, 2021 $75 Entry includes 1 Stall, 1 Shavings and all entries.

Auditions for "Clue, On Stage"

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 245 NE 30 Rd, Great Bend, KS

The Barton Community College Theatre Department will hold auditions for its fall production of “Clue, On Stage,” by Sandy Rustin, August 25-27 from 7-9 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles...

Picolet Memorial Ind/Team Match

Geneseo, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 18th Ave, Geneseo, KS

NRL22 stages for Individual Event, Teams picked based on scores from Individual Event. 15 stages for the day!

August Gifts from the Garden

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 592 NE K 156 Hwy, Great Bend, KS

Sunday, August 22 at 2:00 pm at KWEC. Adult summer classes offering creative ways to combine plants and art. Participants will learn the process to transfer leaf tannins and floral pigments to...

