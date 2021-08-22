Coming soon: Marianna events

(MARIANNA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Marianna calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marianna:

Craft Night Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 316 W Washington St, Chattahoochee, FL

Chattahoochee Main Street will be hosting a craft class as a kick-off to our August Sip, Shop & Stroll event. Come create a beautiful wooden tray or table riser and then do a little shopping ...

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021 Grand Ridge, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Explore all upcoming summer camp music festival events in Grand Ridge, Florida, find information & tickets for upcoming summer camp music festival events happening in Grand Ridge, Florida.

COOLER JAM Cottonwood, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 222 Bud Moore Rd, Cottonwood, AL

THE BIGGEST OUTDOOR MUSIC FESTIVAL ,CAR SHOW WHERE PATRONS ARE ALLOWED TO BE THERE OWN BARTENDER BRING THERE TENTS AND SMALL GRILLS

Riley Green Cottonwood, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 11295 US-231, Cottonwood, AL

Riley Green at The Crossing At Big Creek in Dothan, AL The Crossing at Big Creek 11295 US-231, Cottonwood, AL 36320-4052 Tickets on-sale NOW! https://www.bigtickets.com/e/summit/riley-green/ About...

Chipley Lions Club Meeting Chipley, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1458 Main St, Chipley, FL

