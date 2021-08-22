Coming soon: Clanton events

(CLANTON, AL) Live events are coming to Clanton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clanton:

Magic Meet & Mingle Clanton, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

A chance to meet and make friends with others in our community that have similar interests! Learn about different paths and share your story.

Matt Broach Music Calera, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 Highway 87, Calera, AL

Join us for live music on the patio on Saturday, August 28th from 12-3pm!

Spreading Our Wings- Capital Campaign Kick-Off Clanton, AL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Butterfly Bridge CAC is kicking off its capital campaign to support our new forever home with a public event on Thursday, August 26 from 5:30pm- 6:30pm. The event is open to the public and will...

The Pullens: Unity Baptist Marbury, AL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2994 Unity Rd, Marbury, AL

The Pullens: Unity Baptist is on Facebook. To connect with The Pullens: Unity Baptist, join Facebook today.

21 Days of Prayer (Saturday Gathering) Calera, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 5262 AL-70, Calera, AL

Join us for the last of 3 Saturday Prayer opportunities during our 21 Days of Prayer. --We will be worshiping, praying and sharing God's Word during this church-wide prayer time. We will be...