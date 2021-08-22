Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Dalles, OR

Coming soon: The Dalles events

Posted by 
The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 5 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around The Dalles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pedza_0bZWQpJM00

GUIDED COLUMBIA RIVER KAYAKING TOUR

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058

Join us on a unique guided kayaking adventure on the Columbia River to Miller Island with Hood River SUP and Kayak.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULT8v_0bZWQpJM00

August 2021 Book Discussion

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

The Book this Month will be A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson. We will be meeting in person at Rivertap

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7VfX_0bZWQpJM00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Thornton, CO 97058

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvQPd_0bZWQpJM00

Sunshine Mill Drive-Up Movie - "Toy Story 2"

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 901 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058, The Dalles, OR 97058

Come enjoy an old fashioned Drive-Up movie at The Sunshine Mill! Wine and snacks will be served until 9:45pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3GE7_0bZWQpJM00

Kettlebell Class

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Thompson Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Join us for a muscle and cardio building workout at Thompson Track Sat 0700 Bring a kettlebell if you have one, water and a mat.

Learn More

Comments / 0

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles, OR
37
Followers
169
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Dalles, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
The Dalles, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bryson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breathwork Class#Thompson Track
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy