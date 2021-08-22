Coming soon: The Dalles events

(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around The Dalles:

GUIDED COLUMBIA RIVER KAYAKING TOUR The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058

Join us on a unique guided kayaking adventure on the Columbia River to Miller Island with Hood River SUP and Kayak.

August 2021 Book Discussion The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

The Book this Month will be A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson. We will be meeting in person at Rivertap

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Thornton, CO 97058

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Sunshine Mill Drive-Up Movie - "Toy Story 2" The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 901 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058, The Dalles, OR 97058

Come enjoy an old fashioned Drive-Up movie at The Sunshine Mill! Wine and snacks will be served until 9:45pm.

Kettlebell Class The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Thompson Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Join us for a muscle and cardio building workout at Thompson Track Sat 0700 Bring a kettlebell if you have one, water and a mat.