Live events coming up in Sturgis

(STURGIS, MI) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sturgis:

A Salute to the Stars Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 175 N Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

The Bluegate Theater is proud to bring you the Las Vegas-style tribute show "Salute to the Stars: Country Hall of Fame". This installment of "Salute to the Stars" includes Reba McEntire, performed...

Lee Roy Parnell Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 175 N Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

Join us for this show with Lee Roy Parnell. This show will is hosted by the Blue Gate in Shipshewana. The full concert information is available the Blue Gate Theatre Website.

Replace Upton Tour: Steve Carra for Congress Sturgis, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 63322 Michigan 66, Sturgis, MI 49091

Join Steve Carra and patriots from across Michigan on the Replace Upton Tour. A fun event for the whole family!

Benefit Auction Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 26693 US-12, Sturgis, MI

Selling donated items for the ministry of Youth for Christ - Southwest Michigan. 100% of the sales benefit our local youth. Thank you to Schrader Auctions for donating their services. We also sell...

Unspoken Shipshewana, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 760 S Van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN

Unspoken - (August 28, 2021) Showtime: 8:00pm (no preshow) | Doors open 1 hour prior to show. Prices: Tickets Only - $19.95 - $44.95 | Dinner and...