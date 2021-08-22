Cancel
Natchitoches, LA

Events on the Natchitoches calendar

Natchitoches Updates
Natchitoches Updates
 5 days ago

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are coming to Natchitoches.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Natchitoches:

Dark Woods Cast Member Ghoul School #2

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5131 University Pkwy, Natchitoches, LA

Think you might be interested in crossing over from fan to phantom? Give it a try. The first step in joining the Dark Woods Scream Team! If you can't make Saturday, we've added another day! Open...

2021 LSHOF Welcome Reception presented by La Capitol Federal Credit Union

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

This event kicks off the celebration weekend as Natchitoches welcomes the 2021 Inductees.

First Year Involvement Challenge 2021

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 175 Sam Sibley Dr, Natchitoches, LA

Come join the fun of an interactive, fast-paced simulation of your first year in college along with 75 NSU student leaders!

Long Purple Line Induction 2021

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join us on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Natchitoches Events Center for the 2021 Long Purple Line Induction Ceremony!

Notary Public Exam Prep Course to begin August 24

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Notary Public Exam Prep Course starting Tuesday, August 24. Class time is 6:30 p.m. until...

