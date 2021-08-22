Coming soon: Andalusia events

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Andalusia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Andalusia:

Andalusia Gun & Knife Show Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 20096 Kiwanis Dr, Andalusia, AL

The 38th Andalusia Gun & Knife Show will be held on Aug 21st-22nd, 2021 in Andalusia, AL. This Andalusia gun & knife show is held at Kiwanis Community Center and hosted by South Alabama Gun Cub...

Servsafe Training/ Coffee New Brockton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1055 E Mckinnon St, New Brockton, AL

This is a food safety training for food permit holders. ServSafe is a nationally accredited program. Address:Coffee County Extension Office1055 E. McKinnon StreetNew Brockton, AL 36351...

Graveside service Elba, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4133 AL-125, Elba, AL

Here is Robert McCollough Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Robert McCollough Jr. of Dothan, Alabama, born in...

Pressure Canning Workshop, DeFuniak Springs Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 732 North 9th Street, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

Pressure canning is a great way to preserve "low-acid" foods like tomatoes. Are you unsure how to pressure can safely? Join us at our hand

Houston Academy Varsity Football @ Kinston Kinston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Kinston (AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Houston Academy (Dothan, AL) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.