Events on the Chickasha calendar

(CHICKASHA, OK) Chickasha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chickasha area:

Worship Choir Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

For students and adults, from 7th grade and up. worship , Ministries

Winter Creek Grand Reopening Blanchard, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2300 Clubhouse Dr, Blanchard, OK

Join Us for the Grand Reopening of Winter Creek! We Will have Free Food, Prizes, Giveaways, Games and More!

Live at Legends in Chickasha Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3127 S 4th St, Chickasha, OK

Legends in Chickasha, Ok. August 28th. Tickets on sale June 7th. https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/texashippiecoalitionwspecialguestnexthalen/legendseventparkoutdoors/chickasha/25097/?fbclid ...

Blacktop Mojo em Chickasha a Legends Event Park Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: Chickasha, OK

Legends ROCKFEST is back with PUDDLE OF MUDD with Special Guest: Saliva for night number one your summer is officially kicked into high gear with 2 nights of ROCK! YOU don't want to miss it! hr...

Grady County Fair Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 E Choctaw Ave, Chickasha, OK

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show entertaining at the Grady County Fair in Chickasha, OK on Aug 26, 2021 to Aug 28, 2021. Featuring mostly rescued dogs performing dog dancing, freestyle disc, and...