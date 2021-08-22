Cancel
Beeville, TX

Beeville events coming soon

Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 5 days ago

(BEEVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Beeville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFqbB_0bZWQiNV00

Tanner Usrey with Special Guest Graycie York LIVE at Schroeder Hall

Goliad, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12516 FM622, Goliad, TX

We are excited to bring back to the Second Oldest Dance Hall in Texas, Tanner Usrey! From Prosper, TX hails singer/songwriter Tanner Usrey. With a vocal tone all his own, Tanner's sound and style...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XndLv_0bZWQiNV00

Lady Pirates vs Three Rivers (F/JV/V)

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Lady Pirates vs Three Rivers (F/JV/V) Hosted By Mathis High School. Event starts at Tue Aug 24 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Mathis., Come out and support your Lady Pirates!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIHgg_0bZWQiNV00

Parking Lot Event

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 304 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Join us for a presentation about Medicare plans by licensed insurance agent, Demmi Cano, agent license #2026102, United. WellMed does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKTRI_0bZWQiNV00

Major Show Lamb & Goat Validation Tag Orders Due

Refugio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 414 N Alamo St Suite B, Refugio, TX

Validation Tag Orders for 2022 Major Show Market Lamb and Market Goat 2022 MAJOR SHOW - LAMB-GOAT Order Form - due 8.26.21 Tag order form is attached to this email. Completed form and payment are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4As0vE_0bZWQiNV00

Become a Junior Ranger!

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Join a ranger and get started on your journey to becoming a Junior Ranger with Texas State Parks! All ages are welcome. Meet: In the Birding Area. Bring: Your curiosity! All other supplies are...

Beeville Journal

Beeville Journal

Beeville, TX
With Beeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

