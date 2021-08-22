Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

Officials: South Dakota’s nursing shortage growing

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is facing a shortage of nurses at a time when they are needed most, officials say.

The Rapid City Journal reports stress, long hours and fear of infection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have caused more nurses than usual to leave the field, move to other states or retire early.

From 2015 to 2016, about 1,700 registered nurses left South Dakota. Last year, more than 2,500 nurses dropped out of the state workforce.

“The pandemic just kind of burned them out,” said Michelle Bruns, a spokeswoman for the nursing program at Oglala Lakota College. “It’s a tough situation.”

The state higher-education system has not produced enough nursing graduates to keep up with a growing population and rising demand for health care services, and educators are scrambling to find ways to lure more students and produce degrees more quickly.

A shortage of nurses in other states has raised competition to attract new graduates and experienced providers, but South Dakota health care systems are at a competitive disadvantage because median pay for nurses in the state is the lowest in the nation, according to federal labor data.

Comments / 6

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

548K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Health
City
Oglala, SD
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Education System#Ap#The Rapid City Journal#Oglala Lakota College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rancorous debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some cases, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders in the name of keeping kids safe.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks at courthouses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will require everyone entering any Iowa courthouse to wear a face covering, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that in the order issued Friday, Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen said the court is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus with “its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts.”
Delaware StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Delaware schools to receive more than $669M in virus funding

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware schools are set to receive more than $669 million in federal taxpayer money as part of the government’s coronavirus response efforts. The amount of money allocated to Delaware equals more than 40% of this year’s general fund budget for school district and charter school operations. Under federal formulas, schools with high percentages of low-income students are receiving a disproportionate amount of the money.

Comments / 6

Community Policy