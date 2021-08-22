Cancel
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg events coming soon

Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 5 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shippensburg:

Fiesta Sunflower Paint-Along

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 16 West King Street, #Suite 101, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Fiesta Sunflower - Paint-Along DATE/TIME:  Friday, September 3, 2021, 5:30-7:30 pm Ticket purchase required. Please bring your receipt

Doublin Gap - Open Practice

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Reasner Ln, Shippensburg, PA

Doublin Gap - Open Practice is on Facebook. To connect with Doublin Gap - Open Practice, join Facebook today.

Worthless Knowledge Sundays

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 W Burd St, Shippensburg, PA

Join the Maxie's Brew House Crew EVERY Sunday for our all NEW Worthless Knowledge Sundays...yes, you guessed it...TRIVIA!! Each week from 2p - 4p, we will host a different theme and we are excited...

Community Meal - August - 9th & 23th, 2021 from 5-6 p.m.

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Three times a month we are able to provide meals to our neighbors. It is a gift for us to be able to open our hands and hearts and help others — and of course, love is always a two-way street — we...

Overdose Prayer vigil

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 55 W King St, Shippensburg, PA

Overdose Prayer vigil at The Harbor, 55 W King St, Shippensburg, PA 17257, Shippensburg, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg, PA
With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

