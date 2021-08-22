Shippensburg events coming soon

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shippensburg:

Fiesta Sunflower Paint-Along Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 16 West King Street, #Suite 101, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Fiesta Sunflower - Paint-Along DATE/TIME: Friday, September 3, 2021, 5:30-7:30 pm Ticket purchase required. Please bring your receipt

Doublin Gap - Open Practice Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Reasner Ln, Shippensburg, PA

Doublin Gap - Open Practice is on Facebook. To connect with Doublin Gap - Open Practice, join Facebook today.

Worthless Knowledge Sundays Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 W Burd St, Shippensburg, PA

Join the Maxie's Brew House Crew EVERY Sunday for our all NEW Worthless Knowledge Sundays...yes, you guessed it...TRIVIA!! Each week from 2p - 4p, we will host a different theme and we are excited...

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Three times a month we are able to provide meals to our neighbors. It is a gift for us to be able to open our hands and hearts and help others — and of course, love is always a two-way street — we...

Overdose Prayer vigil Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 55 W King St, Shippensburg, PA

Overdose Prayer vigil at The Harbor, 55 W King St, Shippensburg, PA 17257, Shippensburg, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm