Dublin calendar: Events coming up

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

CFCA Varsity Softball @ Twiggs Academy Jeffersonville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 961 Hamlin-Floyd Rd, Jeffersonville, GA

The Twiggs Academy (Jeffersonville, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Macon, GA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 4p.

Using Focus2 to Choose a Major & Career Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1100 SE 2nd St, Cochran, GA

In this fun virtual event, you'll learn about our Focus 2 Career Assessment as well as other resources to help you explore majors and careers. You'll get a chance to take two of the 5 career...

Happy at Home: A Focus on Family Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 122 Trinity Rd, Dublin, GA

"Let fathers and mothers make a solemn promise to God, whom they profess to love and obey, that by His grace they will not disagree between themselves, but will in their own life and temper...

Downtown Dublin Farmers Market Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 3 - October, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 12:30PM Location: 314 Academy Avenue

Minister Danielle Harris Speaking East Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Minister Danielle Harris will be speaking at Jordon Grove Church of God in Christ\'s Women\'s Workshop on August 28, 2021 at 8am.

