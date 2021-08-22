Rock Springs events calendar

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Rock Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock Springs:

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 50140 B US Hwy 191 South, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Please bring copies of all prerequisites and your FEMA SID# to class. You can get your FEMA SID number at https://cdp.dhs.gov/femasid It i

Brown Bag Concerts - Nick Gomez Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 333 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Bring your lunch! Bring a chair! Be sure to wear sunscreen and enjoy live afternoon entertainment outdoors by your favorite local and traveling

Sweetwater Barrel Racing Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

Sweetwater Barrel Racing Summer Series. Come and run barrels or poles at this awesome summer series. See flyer for details.

Take 10 on Tuesday Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future...

SLIP N' SLIDE & ICE CREAM Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY

All students are invited to join our athletes in sliding down the giant slip n' slide and having a great time in the summer heat. Be sure to wear clothes that can get wet! Enjoy some Free Ice...