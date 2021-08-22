Live events Emporia — what’s coming up

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Emporia area:

Hope Links Us Together Suicide Prevention Walk Emporia, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Industrial Road, Emporia, KS 66801

Join us on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 for the 4th Annual Hope Links Us Together Suicide Prevention Walk at the Bowyer Community Building

Kansas Golf Hall of Fame Induction - J.L. Lewis Emporia, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1801 Rural Street, Emporia, KS 66801

Kansas Golf Hall of Fame Induction of J.L. Lewis - Class of 2020

Patrick Madrid - Why Be Catholic? Emporia, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2700 U.S. 50, Emporia, KS 66801

Patrick Madrid will teach the reasons to be Catholic so that we can be more comfortable to joyfully share our Catholic faith with others.

The Andy Gross Comedy Show Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 807 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Andy Gross is one of the hottest stand-up comic, magician, and ventriloquist working today as evidenced by his sold-out shows and devoted following! His videos have over 100 Million views and...

Adoption Event @ WAW's Red Rocks Historic Home & Lawn Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 927 Exchange St, Emporia, KS

SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, August 28th, 2021 from 10am - 12pm @ WAW's Red Rocks! Join us! The HSFH & EAS will be having a fun adoption event on the lawn area of William Allen White's Historic Red...