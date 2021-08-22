Georgetown calendar: Events coming up
(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are coming to Georgetown.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Georgetown:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 PM
Address: 257 Willbrook Boulevard, Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Rock n' Roots Plant Co. | Join the plant party!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1200 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440
Matthew Mayes & John Felty of Jupiter Coyote live at the Winyah Auditorium!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Bluegrass music at Ocean Lakes! Enjoy 2 days of award-winning bands in air-conditioned comfort beside the beautiful Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach, SC.** FRIDAY - The Del McCoury Band SATURDAY ...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 405 Cleland St, Georgetown, SC
For older children and adults, author Cindy Hedrick will read tales from her children’s book, Tails from SC CARES (Class Publishing, 2021) during weekly video storytimes. The book is based on...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 10172 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Come learn how to make you own beautiful Fall wreath to take home with you the same night!!
Comments / 0