Georgetown, SC

Georgetown calendar: Events coming up

Georgetown Digest
 5 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are coming to Georgetown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Georgetown:

Plants + Poses + Pints: A Yoga|Plant Workshop at Quigley's Next Door

Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 257 Willbrook Boulevard, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Rock n' Roots Plant Co. | Join the plant party!

Matthew Mayes & John Meyer of Jupiter Coyote w/ Special guest Josh Daniel

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1200 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Matthew Mayes & John Felty of Jupiter Coyote live at the Winyah Auditorium!

23rd Annual Ocean Lakes Bluegrass Weekend

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bluegrass music at Ocean Lakes! Enjoy 2 days of award-winning bands in air-conditioned comfort beside the beautiful Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach, SC.** FRIDAY - The Del McCoury Band SATURDAY ...

Storytime: Tails from SC Cares

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 405 Cleland St, Georgetown, SC

For older children and adults, author Cindy Hedrick will read tales from her children’s book, Tails from SC CARES (Class Publishing, 2021) during weekly video storytimes. The book is based on...

DIY Wreath Class

Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10172 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Come learn how to make you own beautiful Fall wreath to take home with you the same night!!

Georgetown Digest

With Georgetown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

