Georgetown calendar: Events coming up

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 257 Willbrook Boulevard, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Rock n' Roots Plant Co. | Join the plant party!

Matthew Mayes & John Meyer of Jupiter Coyote w/ Special guest Josh Daniel Georgetown, SC

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1200 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Matthew Mayes & John Felty of Jupiter Coyote live at the Winyah Auditorium!

23rd Annual Ocean Lakes Bluegrass Weekend Georgetown, SC

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bluegrass music at Ocean Lakes! Enjoy 2 days of award-winning bands in air-conditioned comfort beside the beautiful Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach, SC.** FRIDAY - The Del McCoury Band SATURDAY ...

Storytime: Tails from SC Cares Georgetown, SC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 405 Cleland St, Georgetown, SC

For older children and adults, author Cindy Hedrick will read tales from her children’s book, Tails from SC CARES (Class Publishing, 2021) during weekly video storytimes. The book is based on...

DIY Wreath Class Pawleys Island, SC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10172 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Come learn how to make you own beautiful Fall wreath to take home with you the same night!!