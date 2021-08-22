Cancel
Mount Pleasant, TX

What's up Mt Pleasant: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant News Beat
Mt Pleasant News Beat
 5 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Mt Pleasant has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Pleasant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1459D9_0bZWQVqw00

Back to School Fellowship

Saltillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Greenwood Baptist Church will celebrate the new school year with a time of food and fellowship after worship on Sunday August 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsnHJ_0bZWQVqw00

Slide into August with Us!

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 S Compress St, Pittsburg, TX

We will be having a different waterslide each and every Saturday in August! Waterslides are free to customers who purchase food & drinks, $5 for anyone who just wants to play on the slide!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmelV_0bZWQVqw00

Atlanta Varsity Football @ Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 202 Tiger Dr, Daingerfield, TX

The Daingerfield (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Atlanta (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zc0Hh_0bZWQVqw00

Workday

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1708 Industrial Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

We have a lot to do to prepare for our Plant Sale this year. However, due to the pandemic still in full swing, workdays will be scheduled individually by someone on the Greenhouse Committee. Be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsknS_0bZWQVqw00

Ranger-led Hikes

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 341 State, Park Rd 2117, Pittsburg, TX

Join our knowledgeable rangers on a guided hike! The starting point will be at the basketball goal at the Lakeview Loop Trailhead. The hike is approximately 45 minutes long, and the ranger will...

Mt Pleasant News Beat

Mt Pleasant News Beat

Mt Pleasant, TX
With Mt Pleasant News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

