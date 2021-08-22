Cancel
Meadville, PA

Meadville events coming up

Meadville News Beat
Meadville News Beat
 5 days ago

(MEADVILLE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Meadville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meadville:

FULL PULL Truck and Tractor Pulls

Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville, PA 16335

The World's Heaviest Motorsport! The winner will be the tractor that pulls weight down the entire track. This is known as a "Full Pull".

Cambridge Springs Football Rubber Ducky Race

Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1294-13398 Laurel Drive, Meadville, PA 16335

2021 Cambridge Springs Football Rubber Ducky Race! *See Prize List Below* All Proceeds benefit the Cambridge Springs Football Team.

Nicotine Anonymous

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville, PA

Got a Smoking, Vaping, Chewing, Snuffing, Snusing, or Juuling problem and want help? Join us every Monday at 5p for a new support group for those looking to quit. The only requirement for...

Crawford County Fair

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 13291 Dickson Rd, Meadville, PA

The Crawford County Fair features plenty of amusement rides, displays and lots of good food ‑ truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies, agricultural and livestock entries and judging. This site...

KOI Drag Racing at The Crawford County Pennsylvania Fair Wednesday August 25th

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 903 Diamond Park Square, Meadville, PA

KOI Drag Racing will be at The Crawford County Pennsylvania Fair on Wednesday August 25th for side by side heads up drag racing. We will have classes for everything and the event is open to...

Meadville News Beat

Meadville News Beat

Meadville, PA
