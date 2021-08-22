Cancel
Austin News Flash

Austin calendar: What's coming up

(AUSTIN, MN) Live events are lining up on the Austin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Austin area:

Matchbox Pancake Breakfast!

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Matchbox is partnering with the Fraternal Order of Eagles here in Austin to bring you a delicious fundraiser! Not only will there be pancakes and sausage and beverages (oh my!), BUT this will all...

Memorial service

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 2nd Ave NW, Austin, MN

Find the obituary of Linda Harmon (1937 - 2021) from Austin, MN. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

D & R Star 2021 Summer Shootout

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1701 4th St NW, Austin, MN

10 Am Friday Aug 27th - Mixed Doubles Satellite Event (Depends on Sign-ups) Friday Aug 27th 5:00pm * 501 Open & Women’s Singles Saturday Aug 28h 9:00am *Crk Open & Women’s Singles Saturday Aug...

Chastity Brown with EmiSunshine

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Dick Schindler Celebration Event, part of the Austin ArtWorks Festival, sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System Austin Based in Minnesota, but with roots in Tennessee, Chastity Brown grew up...

Back to School BBQ

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 311 4th St NW, Austin, MN

5:30- 7:30 PM- BBQ meal served - Sponsored by Knights of Columbus and PTCA 6:00 - 8:00 PM- Finish Registration Forms and pay class fees, located in the All Saints Arena. 6:00 -8:00 PM-Open House ...

