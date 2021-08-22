Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Live events on the horizon in Mcalester

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mcalester area:

SHIRAH BROTHERS - HENRYETTA, OK - FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 420 W Trudgeon St, Henryetta, OK

Come out to Henryetta, OK to join us for a great time of worship. The service starts at 10:45 AM.

Celebration of Life

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Leslie Pelkie Leslie Pelkie (nee Rzepka) Age 78, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born May 28, 1943, in Chicago, IL to...

LKD Brush to the Board Sign Painting

Clayton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 15163 Sardis Cemetery Road, Clayton, OK

LKD will host a sign painting event at their beautiful studio located in SE Oklahoma on Sardis Lake. Go to the link to enroll and reserve your place and get ready to create something amazing. Lazy...

Lovera's Cooking Class | Chicken Parmesan

Krebs, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 95 NW 6th Street, Krebs, OK 74554

Lovera’s Cooking Classes are a fun and tasty way to try authentic Italian meals and learn the recipes! On the menu for Saturd

Youth Open Mic Night

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 345 E Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK

Please sign up in advance at https://spaceshipearth.coffee/openmic ~~~~~~~ Our first Youth Open Mic was a wonderful success, so we're hosting another! This is an opportunity for young (ages 18 ...

ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

