Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, IN

Seymour events calendar

Posted by 
Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 5 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Live events are lining up on the Seymour calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GE9Ta_0bZWQN2M00

Imperfect Together – Wk 4

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

SERIES TITLE: Imperfect Together SERIES Duration – 5 Weeks – August 1 – August 29, 2021 People may pretend, but there are no perfect marriages, no perfect families, and no perfect relationships...

Learn More

The Sum – Summer Bible Study

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

Summer Bible Study - The Sum Young Adults (20s & 30s) Sundays @ 4:00 - 5:15 PM beginning July 18 (for 6 weeks) The Point - Room 122 Are you looking to connect on a deeper level? We invite young...

Learn More

GriefShare

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

Fall Session: August 26 - November 25 @ 7 pm No registration is required. The Point hosts GriefShare – a grief recovery program – periodically throughout the year. The program is open to anyone...

Learn More

Point Students

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

Students, grades 6 - 12, join us at The Point from 6:00 - 7:30 pm: all students meet in the Family Center. Real-world teaching, fun activities and caring outreach are just some of the elements...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqONN_0bZWQN2M00

Monthly Nature Journal Guild Time - April 16

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 12:00 PM

Address: Meet at Southern Indiana Center for the Arts, 2001 N Ewing Street, Seymour, IN 47274

Let's spend time together to strengthen our connections to nature hiking, journaling, and reflecting on our experiences. All ages welcome.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Seymour Today

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
109
Followers
169
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Seymour, IN
Seymour, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Live Events#Marriages#The Point Room 122#Griefshare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy