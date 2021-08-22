Live events Defiance — what’s coming up

(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defiance:

Zonta's Annual Luncheon for Women's Health Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 711 West 2nd Street, Defiance, OH 43512

Zonta Club of Defiance is excited to be able to bring back our Annual Luncheon for Women's Health! We can't wait to see you on October 7th!

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

***ACTUAL START & END TIMES FOR THE WEEKEND *** DAY 1 - 9:00am - 5:30pm (Mass is

Bryan Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Tinora Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 5921 Domersville Rd, Defiance, OH

The Tinora (Defiance, OH) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Bryan (OH) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 5:30p.

Eleanor Dubinsky & Dario Acosta Teich Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Multilingual vocalist/songwriter Eleanor Dubinsky has been called a “bright light on the musical landscape.”

Duo Kalysta Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere met when collaborating in 2017 at McGill University.