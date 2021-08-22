Cancel
Burlington, VT

Daylong event planned for First African Landing Day

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A daylong event will be held next weekend in Burlington commemorating the arrival of enslaved Africans to what would become the United States.

The third annual Vermont First African Landing Day is scheduled for next Saturday at the Intervale Center under the theme of “Out of Darkness, Into the Light,” the Burlington Free Press reported.

There will be traditional food, storytelling, dance, drumming, musical performances, and more, the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance said.

This is a timely event for all people” said Cleophace Mukeba, the Alliance’s outreach and education director. “This is not about Vermont, it’s about an event that changed the planet.”

In August of 1619 roughly 20 to 30 Africans, kidnapped and forced into slavery, arrived at Point Comfort, Virginia, on a Spanish slave ship.

It was the first recorded arrival of enslaved Africans in mainland English America, according to historians and scholars.

First African Landing Day was first observed in Vermont in 2019.

