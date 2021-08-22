What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar

(DOUGLAS, GA) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Douglas:

Dale Carnegie Training Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Sign up now to participate in globally renowned Dale Carnegie Training, one of the most powerful investments in your future. By the end of the course you will have powerful people skills, be an...

Basic Computer Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 706 W Baker Hwy, Douglas, GA

Learn how to use a spreadsheet to keep track of financial data or any other kind of alpha numeric data. Will cover the following: formatting About this Event Learn how to use a spreadsheet to keep...

Sunday School Kick-off Event Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 124 N Gaskin Ave, Douglas, GA

We are excited to announce our Sunday School Kick-off Event will be on August 28th and 29th! The event starts with a fellowship steak supper Saturday evening, followed by training for our Sunday...

Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers - Coffee Campus Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 706 West Baker Highway, Bldg 200 (new), Planning Room, Douglas, GA 31533

Our American Heart Association (AHA) Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR Course for Healthcare Providers is a classroom, video based, instructor-le