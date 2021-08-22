Cancel
Malibu, CA

Powerful surf washes out road along Malibu beach

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Powerful surf washed away a section of a beach access road in Malibu and swimmers and surfers were urged to use caution as huge waves from a southern swell battered the Southern California coastline.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors tweeted photos Saturday that showed the ground under Westward Beach Road completely collapsed.

Beach hazard advisories had mostly expired by Sunday morning, but officials warned that dangerous rip currents and localized flooding were still possible.

“We cannot emphasize this enough: surf and swim in front of an open lifeguard tower,” the Department of Beaches and Harbors tweeted. “Check with the nearest lifeguard before entering the water.”

Aerial video by CBS 2 News showed huge waves hitting the patio and second-story balconies of a hotel in the Orange County city of Laguna Beach.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

#Beaches#Surf#Lifeguard#Cbs#Extreme Weather#Ap#Cbs 2 News
