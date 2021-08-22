Live events coming up in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Live events are lining up on the Plainview calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Plainview area:

Prairie Dogs! Talk of the Town! Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

There's lots of talk going on in the prairie dog town at Honey Flat inside Caprock Canyons State Park. Join us for a talk about the black-tailed prairie dog. Discover their comical behavior and...

LIZZY'S 2nd APPEARANCE @LOCKNEY OLD SATURDAY FESTIVAL Lockney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Hello BESTIES‼️ Lockney Tx is having their Old Fashion Saturday Festival all down main St.... food vendors vendors (INCLUDING MYSELF LIZZY'S 🤙) Car show DANCE 7-11 COME OUT AND JOIN US ☺️

Hale on Wheels Cycling Event XIII Plainview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2000 S. Columbia Street, Plainview, TX 79072

Our Hale on Wheels Cycling Event XIII s a fully supported recreational cycling event for road bikes held in Plainview, HALE County, Texas.

Plainview Truck & Trailer Grand Opening – Open House – Ribbon Cutting Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 Industrial Blvd, Plainview, TX

Starts at 12 noon with Refreshments & tour facility Ribbon Cutting at 3:00 pm

Bat Tour Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

Join us on a guided vehicle tour to historic Clarity Tunnel for the bat emergence flight. Reservations are required. Please call the park at (806)455-1492 for reservations. Clarity Tunnel, an...