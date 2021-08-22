Teen lifeguard dies after accident off NJ shore beach
CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage lifeguard was killed in an accident off a New Jersey shore beach. The Cape May city government said Saturday that 16-year-old Norman Inferrera III died after an accident Thursday off the Reading Avenue beach. Officials said that current information indicates that Inferrera was rowing a lifeguard boat that was broadsided by a wave and flipped over, knocking him unconscious.www.wearecentralpa.com
