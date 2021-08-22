Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape May, NJ

Teen lifeguard dies after accident off NJ shore beach

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage lifeguard was killed in an accident off a New Jersey shore beach. The Cape May city government said Saturday that 16-year-old Norman Inferrera III died after an accident Thursday off the Reading Avenue beach. Officials said that current information indicates that Inferrera was rowing a lifeguard boat that was broadsided by a wave and flipped over, knocking him unconscious.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Camden, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Accidents
Cape May, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#New Jersey Shore#Weather#Accident#Cape#Ap#The Wtaj Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy