Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police say two homicides were reported Saturday

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating two separate homicides that were reported Saturday night.

In the first incident, officers found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, police department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said. The boy died at the scene.

Police believe the shooting took place in front of the home in the 3500 block of Agnes Avenue. No arrests were reported immediately.

In the second incident, officers found a man with stab wounds who was unresponsive after a disturbance was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Becchina said the man, who was found in a car, was taken to hospital where he died. Detectives spoke with witnesses and detained a person of interest afterward.

The Kansas City Star reports that these two killings were the 99th and 100th homicides of the year in Kansas City.

Police did not immediately release the names or ages of the two victims.

Comments / 0

 

