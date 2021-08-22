Cancel
Motorsports

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

By GP Racing
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Allison recently stepped back from his frontline role as technical director at Mercedes after 30 years of working with some of the greatest drivers and engineers in Formula 1. Allison will continue as the team’s chief technical officer, but as he explained at a recent event organised by the British Motorsports Marshals Club, the job of ‘truffle hunting’ within the new regulations has been taken on by Mike Elliott.

