The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

With COVID-19 on the rise in the Lone Star State, hosting one race seems questionable, let alone two. A couple of months ago we reported that Formula One was looking to add a second U.S. race this year, likely to be a back-to-back gig at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. At the time, it was because Singapore had been bumped off the calendar, but since then, also because other races have been axed. Now, however, it looks like heading to Texas really isn't looking viable at all.