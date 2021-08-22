Cancel
Corinth, MS

Corinth calendar: Events coming up

Corinth News Watch
 5 days ago

(CORINTH, MS) Corinth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corinth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxxMC_0bZWPugm00

Block Party 2021

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting for Downtown Pocket @ 6:30PM. Kids Foam Party, LIVE MUSIC, FREE Food and FUN in historic downtown Booneville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnxvv_0bZWPugm00

Overcomers Luncheon

Counce, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

This is our widows and widowers group. The church staff fellowships with the Overcomers the last Monday of every month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTpUG_0bZWPugm00

Ripley Main Street Farmers Market

Ripley, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111 E Spring St, Ripley, MS

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 7:00am - 11:00am Location: In the Front of Downtown Courthouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvbtD_0bZWPugm00

NFOHS Freshman Football @ Booneville

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 W George E Allen Dr, Booneville, MS

The Booneville (MS) freshman football team has a home non-conference game vs. Non Freshman Opponent on Monday, August 23 @ 6p. View Pregame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwqYP_0bZWPugm00

McNairy County Health Department "Walking Trail" Ribbon Cutting

Selmer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1269 Tennessee Ave, Selmer, TN

McNairy County Health Department celebrates the opening of the NEW Walking Trail at the University of Tennesse at Martin McNairy County/Selmer Campus with a Ribbon Cutting. Come meet Chancellor...

